IPL 2017: Sony Pictures, Discovery to bid for Indian Premier League media rights

New Delhi, August 15: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and Discovery Communications have joined the race to acquire media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The leading broadcasters have bought the bid documents for the upcoming auction of IPL media rights.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 21 invited bids for media rights for a five-year period from 2018 to 2022. Both television and digital media rights of the IPL Twenty20 cricket tournament will be up for auction.

When contacted, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) and Discovery Communications confirmed the development.

SPN was the official broadcaster in the last season of the IPL. Sony Pictures Network India’s rights for years 2015- 2018 are due to expire.

The last date for buying the bid documents is August 24 and the bidding process will close on August 28. The results will be announced on the same day.

Discovery Communications has launched its sports TV channel DSPORT for the Indian subcontinent. The channel focuses on bringing over 4,000 hours live sports content from around the world to Indian audiences.

Chinese mobile firm Vivo has retained the IPL’s title sponsorship for the next five years with a mammoth bid of Rs 2,199 crore, an over 500 per cent increase from their previous deal. It had held the rights for 2016 and 2017 seasons. The deal was pegged at an estimated Rs 100 crore per year.