IPL 2018: Starts on April 7, Match timings changed

New Delhi, Jan 22: The 11th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from April 7 to May 27, the IPL governing council said on Monday. Mumbai will host the opening match and the final of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

The IPL governing council also decided to shift the start of the matches, which were scheduled to begin at 8pm and 4pm earlier.

“The Broadcasters requested for a change in timings and IPL governing council in principal has accepted it,” IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

“The 8 p.m. game will be shifted to 7 p.m., while 4 p.m. will be played at 5:30 p.m.,” he added.

Kings XI Punjab will play four of their home games in Mohali and three in Indore, while the home matches of Rajasthan Royals, who are returning to IPL after serving a two-year ban, will be decided after the Rajasthan High court’s hearing on January 24.

A total of 578 players including 360 Indians will go under the hammer in this year’s IPL auction at Bangalore on January 27 and 28.