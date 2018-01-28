IPL auction: At Rs 11.5 crore, Jaydev Unadkat most expensive Indian player

Bengaluru , January 27 : Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat became the costliest Indian player in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction 2018 after Rajasthan Royals emptied Rs 11.50 crore to buy him.

He has now taken over opener K L Rahul and middle-order batsman Manish Pandey, who bagged bumper deals of Rs 11 crore each on the first day of the auction.

In a bidding war between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Royals snapped up Unadkat after the two franchises backed out.

The pacer played for Rising Pune Supergiant in the last edition and grabbed attention after claiming a hat-trick.

Royals also spent Rs 6.2 crore to pick Karnataka off-spinner K. Gowtham.

Gowtham scalped 34 wickets in the Ranji Trophy and was part of the Mumbai Indians earlier.

Australian Andrew Tye was picked for Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crore.

Right-arm off-spinner Washington Sundar was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Under-19 bowler Shivam Mavi was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 3 crore.

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Australian Nathan Coulter Nile were bought by RCB for Rs 2.60 crore, and Rs 2.20 crore respectively, while Australia quick Jason Behrendorff went to Mumbai Indian for Rs 1.50 crore.

New Zealand’s Trent Boult went to Delhi Daredevils for 2.2 crores, while pacer Shardul Thakur was picked by CSK for 2.6 crores.

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, Australian spin duo of Fawad Ahmed and Nathan Lyon were among the unwanted players.

South African Tabraiz Shamsi, India’s former Test specialists Pragyan Ojha and Australian off-spinner Travis Head were also among the unsold.