IPL auction- complete list of unsold players and top buys

B’loru, Jan 28 : As the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions progresses for the upcoming 11th edition a big pool of 580 players including 361 Indians were put under the hammer this season. Franchisees can go for a minimum (18) and maximum (25) squad size, minimum squad spend (Rs 60 crores) and the maximum number of overseas players in the squad (8).

Take a look at the top buys, sold and unsold players.

Here is the list of top buys from the IPL auction 2018:

Unsold Players: Type / Base price

James Faulkner – All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000

Josh Hazlewood – Bowler – ₹2,00,00,000

Mitchell Johnson Bowler ₹2,00,00,000

Murali Vijay Batsman ₹2,00,00,000

Eoin Morgan Batsman ₹2,00,00,000

Corey Anderson All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000

Christopher Gayle Batsman ₹2,00,00,000

Colin Ingram Batsman ₹2,00,00,000

Moises Henriques All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000

Jonny Bairstow Wicket Keeper ₹1,50,00,000

Hashim Amla Batsman ₹1,50,00,000

Travis Head Batsman ₹1,50,00,000

Shaun Marsh Batsman ₹1,50,00,000

Lendl Simmons Batsman ₹1,50,00,000

Nathan Lyon Bowler ₹1,50,00,000

Joe Root Batsman ₹1,50,00,000

Adam Zampa Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

Parthiv Patel Wicket Keeper ₹1,00,00,000

Alex Hales Batsman ₹1,00,00,000

Dale Steyn Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

Sam Billings Wicket Keeper ₹1,00,00,000

Samuel Badree Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

Tim Southee Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

Lasith Malinga Bowler ₹1,00,00,000

Martin Guptill Batsman ₹75,00,000

Naman Ojha Wicket Keeper ₹75,00,000

Ishant Sharma Bowler ₹75,00,000

Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder ₹50,00,000

Ish Sodhi Bowler ₹50,00,000

Pragyan Ojha Bowler ₹50,00,000

Fawad Ahmed Bowler ₹50,00,000

Tabrez Shamsi Bowler ₹50,00,000

Iqbal Abdullah Bowler ₹30,00,000

Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper ₹30,00,000

Ishwar Chandra Pandey Bowler ₹25,00,000

Ankush Bains Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000

Aditya Tare Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000

Tejas Singh Baroka Bowler ₹20,00,000

Nikhil Shankar Naik Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000

Siddhesh Dinesh Lad Batsman ₹20,00,000

Shivam Dubey All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

K.C. Cariappa Bowler ₹20,00,000

Jitesh Sharma Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000

Bipul Sharma All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Vishnu Vinod Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000

J Suchith Bowler ₹20,00,000

R. Sai Kishore Bowler ₹20,00,000

Sheldon Jackson Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000

Swapnil Singh All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Prashant Chopra Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000

Anmolpreet Singh Batsman ₹20,00,000

Himanshu Rana Batsman ₹20,00,000

Nathu Singh Bowler ₹20,00,000

Shivil Kaushik Bowler ₹20,00,000

Praveen Dubey All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Sayan Ghosh Bowler ₹20,00,000

Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler ₹20,00,000