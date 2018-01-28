IPL auction- complete list of unsold players and top buys
B’loru, Jan 28 : As the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions progresses for the upcoming 11th edition a big pool of 580 players including 361 Indians were put under the hammer this season. Franchisees can go for a minimum (18) and maximum (25) squad size, minimum squad spend (Rs 60 crores) and the maximum number of overseas players in the squad (8).
Take a look at the top buys, sold and unsold players.
Here is the list of top buys from the IPL auction 2018:
Unsold Players: Type / Base price
James Faulkner – All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000
Josh Hazlewood – Bowler – ₹2,00,00,000
Mitchell Johnson Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Murali Vijay Batsman ₹2,00,00,000
Eoin Morgan Batsman ₹2,00,00,000
Corey Anderson All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000
Christopher Gayle Batsman ₹2,00,00,000
Colin Ingram Batsman ₹2,00,00,000
Moises Henriques All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000
Jonny Bairstow Wicket Keeper ₹1,50,00,000
Hashim Amla Batsman ₹1,50,00,000
Travis Head Batsman ₹1,50,00,000
Shaun Marsh Batsman ₹1,50,00,000
Lendl Simmons Batsman ₹1,50,00,000
Nathan Lyon Bowler ₹1,50,00,000
Joe Root Batsman ₹1,50,00,000
Adam Zampa Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Parthiv Patel Wicket Keeper ₹1,00,00,000
Alex Hales Batsman ₹1,00,00,000
Dale Steyn Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Sam Billings Wicket Keeper ₹1,00,00,000
Samuel Badree Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Tim Southee Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Mitchell McClenaghan Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Lasith Malinga Bowler ₹1,00,00,000
Martin Guptill Batsman ₹75,00,000
Naman Ojha Wicket Keeper ₹75,00,000
Ishant Sharma Bowler ₹75,00,000
Rishi Dhawan All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Ish Sodhi Bowler ₹50,00,000
Pragyan Ojha Bowler ₹50,00,000
Fawad Ahmed Bowler ₹50,00,000
Tabrez Shamsi Bowler ₹50,00,000
Iqbal Abdullah Bowler ₹30,00,000
Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper ₹30,00,000
Ishwar Chandra Pandey Bowler ₹25,00,000
Ankush Bains Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Aditya Tare Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Tejas Singh Baroka Bowler ₹20,00,000
Nikhil Shankar Naik Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Siddhesh Dinesh Lad Batsman ₹20,00,000
Shivam Dubey All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
K.C. Cariappa Bowler ₹20,00,000
Jitesh Sharma Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Bipul Sharma All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Vishnu Vinod Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
J Suchith Bowler ₹20,00,000
R. Sai Kishore Bowler ₹20,00,000
Sheldon Jackson Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Swapnil Singh All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Prashant Chopra Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Anmolpreet Singh Batsman ₹20,00,000
Himanshu Rana Batsman ₹20,00,000
Nathu Singh Bowler ₹20,00,000
Shivil Kaushik Bowler ₹20,00,000
Praveen Dubey All-Rounder ₹20,00,000
Sayan Ghosh Bowler ₹20,00,000
Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler ₹20,00,000