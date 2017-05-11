IPL betting racket busted in Delhi’s Shahdara, six held

New Delhi, May 11: The Delhi Police on Thursday has busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) wagering racket in the Shahdara region of East Delhi and captured six individuals.

Police have recuperated two portable workstations, 22 cell phones and LCDs.

The examination is in progress.

On Wednesday, the wrongdoing branch group of UP police had busted a comparable racket in the Sahibabad zone where five individuals were captured from a level in the Vrindavan Green Apartments of Rajendra Nagar.

A portable PC, a LCD TV, a Wi-Fi modem, two number crunchers, 15 cell phones, three chargers, eight journals and Rs 12,000 in real money was seized from the place. (ANI)

