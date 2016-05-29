IPL final: Hyderabad opt to bat against Bangalore

Bengaluru, May 29 : Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Royal challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on sunday.

Medium pacer Mustafizur Rahan was back in the Hyderabad team after recovering from a hamstring injury and replaced Trent Boult in the only change for Warner’s side, while Bangalore are playing with an unchanged squad.

The teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Ben Cutting, Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper), Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran, Mustafizur Rahman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Lokesh Rahul ((wicket-keeper), Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Iqbal Abdulla, Chris Jordan, Sreenath Aravind, Yuzvender Chahal.