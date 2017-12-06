IPL franchises allowed five player retention

New Delhi, Dec 6 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council meeting on Wednesday decided the franchises would be allowed to retain maximum five players by virtue of a combination of pre-auction retention and Right To Match (RTM) cards for the 2018 edition.

The franchises will be allowed either maximum three retentions or three RTM and if there is no pre-auction retention, then also they will have the provision of maximum three RTMs.

The retention of the players will be performed adhering to the rule of maximum number of three capped Indian players, maximum number of two overseas players and maximum number of two uncapped Indian players.

The Governing Council, along with the Committee of Administrators (CoA), also discussed salary cap, player regulations and other related issues.

It also hiked the salary budget of the franchises from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for the next year’s auction, with the figure to rise to 82 crore in 2019 and 85 crore in 2020.

The minimum spend will be 75 per cent of the salary cap for each season.

The franchise will be allowed to have a maximum of 25 players (up to 8 overseas) and a minimum of 18 players. (ANI)