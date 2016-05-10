IPL: RCB win a thriller, edge past KXIP by a run

Mohali, May 9 : Needing 17 of the last over, Kings XI Punjab’s Marcus Stoinis fell short by a run as his side lost the game in their own backyard against RCB on Monady.

Stoinis remained unbeaten at 34 runs off 22 balls. He hit three fours and a six.

Punjab skipper Murali Vijay had a decent outing. Vijay fell 11 short of another IPL century. In his 57-ball knock, the Indian Test opener hit 12 boundaries and a six.

Chasing 176 runs, Punjab had a decent opening partnership of 45 runs.

Amal (21) was the first to depart, unable to keep a bouncer low from Shane Watson, and was caught at mid-wicket by Binny.

Though Wriddhiman Saha timed one to perfection, earning a boundary up front, he managed just 16 runs.

David Miller, who was bamboozled by a Chahal googly, ended up scoring a golden duck. The South African batsman tried stepping down the track to check the spin, but was beaten by the flight of the delivery.

Shane Watson was the pick of the RCB bowlers, picking up two wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a wicket.

RCB got off to a flyer riding on their opening stand of 63-runs.

KL Rahul played the dominant partner 42 off just 25 balls. The Karnataka batsman hit six fours and a six.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a rare off-day today. The run machine scored just the 20 runs playing 21 balls, while dispatching two of them for fours.

AB de Villiers who scored 5 runs in his previous two outings, hit a couple of sixes and five fours in his 35-ball knock of 64 runs.

AB forged a partnership of 88 with Sachin Baby for the fourth wicket after their team slumped from 61 for no loss to 67 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Travis Head chipped in with 11 runs off 7 balls.

For the Punjab side, KC Cariappa delivered the goods, picking up the prize scalp of Kohli shortly before dismissing Rahul. Sandeep Sharma too picked up a brace, while Axar patel accounted for the dismissal of Shane Watson.