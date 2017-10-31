IPS officer Safeer Karim caught for cheating in UPSC examination in Chennai

Chennai, October 31: Young police officer named Safeer Karim tried to get IAS through distorted manner as he was intensely longing for it, though not confident was arrested on Monday for cheating in the public recruitment examination in Chennai.

According to reports, the senior police officer stated that Safeer Karim was 2015 batch police officer allegedly caught by using electronic devices to communicate with his wife during the examination. and was arrested after a thorough probe.

Earlier about two years ago Safeer Karim had cleared a similar test and then he opted to join the Indian Police Service or IPS.

The young police officer was inspired by a police officer’s character in a 1994 Malayalam movie, ‘Commissioner’.

Reports say Karim was engineering graduate.appearing for the civil services examination had also started a coaching institute for other civil services aspirants as well.

The Karim story describes that he joined Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu as a police officer, now wanted to become an IAS officer, the civil service whose members rise to leadership positions in the bureaucracy.

For this, he continued his studies for the civil services examination conducted by public services recruiting body, the Union Public Service Commission or the UPSC. Earlier this year, he cleared the preliminary round.

Police officials stated that the government may cancel his appointment to the police if the investigation confirmed the allegation that he had cheated in the examination.