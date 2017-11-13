 Iran-Iraq earthquake, death toll rises to 330, over 5000 injured

Baghdad/Iraq, November 13: A powerful earthquake struck at the Iran-Iraq border killing more than 330 people and over 5000 people injured.

The Prime Minister of Iraq Hiader al-Abadi issued a directive yesterday night for the country’s civil defense teams and to respond to the natural disaster instantly.

According to reports from the United States Geological survey, the 7.3 magnitude earthquake was in the 31 kilometers outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja.

According to ANF sources more than 328 killed in an earthquake in the city of Kermanshah #Rojhelat https://t.co/JAgyX6BZhC — Cahida Dêrsim (@dersi4m) November 13, 2017

The earthquake was felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast. This earthquake is the worst damage that has to be in Iran’s western Kermanshah province, which sits in the Zagros Mountains dividing Iran and Iraq.

According to media reports, the videos and images of people fleeing their homes into the night hace gone viral on social networking sites. There was increase in casualties early today morning and rescue work was continuing overnight and would accelerate during the daytime.

My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones in the tragic earthquake that has affected parts of Iran and Iraq. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 13, 2017

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran offered condolences today morning and told the rescuers and all government agencies to do all they could to help those affected. In the earthquake, at least 14 provinces in Iran were affected.

Tragic news from Iran and Iraq today. Canadians offer their deepest sympathies to the families affected by the earthquake in the region. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 13, 2017

According to various sources, the schools in Kermanshah and Ilam provinces would be closed today due to the tremor. The Iraqi officials also said that at least six people dead inside Iraq, more than 50 people injured in Sulaymaniyah province and about 150 in the town of Khanaquin.