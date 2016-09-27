Iranian banks to issue credit cards for first time

September 27, 2016 | By :
Credit card payment would not include double taxation after GST rollout
Tehran,Sept27:The Central Bank of Iran is allowing local financial institutions to issue credit cards for the first time in the Islamic Republic’s history, reports the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).
Read more

© Thaier al-Sudani

The full introduction of the cards could take some time as local banks will need to get used to the credit card system, according to the head of Iran’s central bank Valiollah Seif.

“It would be wrong to think that these cards will be quickly adopted by the banking network,” the news agency quotes Seif.

The step reportedly aims to encourage public spending. The cards will be offered with three set credit limits topping off at $15,000. They will be able to be used for purchasing goods and services over the counter and online. Accounts not paid within a month will be subject to an 18 percent annual interest rate charge.

Bank Melli Iran and Ayandeh Bank have reportedly started issuing. The number of the credit cards to be released will depend on applications received by the banks.

While credit cards are a new experience for Iran, the republic’s population of 80 million is familiar with debit and prepaid cards. According to Turkish payments processor Iyzico, the country has 231 million active cards operating through the Shetab debit card system.

Iran’s financial institutions are trying to adjust after decades of sanctions against the country were lifted at the beginning of the year.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
No tax exemption for profit making Cooperative banks, says Arun Jaitley
Banks to remain closed  for 4 days due to holidays, ATMs would run out of cash, keep cash in hand
Man publicly hanged for rape and murder of 7-Year-old girl in Iran to restore citizens’ sense of security
Qatar restores full diplomatic relations with Iran for oil , land, sea and air routes
Banks to go on strike on Tuesday, services may be affected
Iran successfully launched its most advanced satellite-carrying rocket into space
Top