Iranian forces kill four terrorists near Pakistan border; weapons, night-vision goggles and vehicles recovered

Islamabad , September 12: At least four suspected terrorists were killed in the Sistan-Baluchestan province near the border with Pakistan by Iranian security forces.

According to the official Fars news agency, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) dismantled a group of nine terrorists killing four, including their commander, and injuring two others in the city of Saravan yesterday, reports the Express Tribune.

The terrorists, hailing from the Jeish al-Adl group, intended to carry out “sabotage acts inside Iran” but was disbanded by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Kouhak border region, the official statement said.

The statement added that weapons, ammunition, wireless equipment, night-vision goggles and three Toyota vehicles were recovered from the terrorists.

The Iranian intelligence and security forces last week claimed to have dismantled a group of 12 terrorists in the western city of Sardasht.

