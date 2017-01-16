Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group kidnaps 13 seminary teachers in Afghanistan

Kabul, Jan. 16: At least 13 seminary teachers were abducted by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The local officials said that the incident took place in Haska Mina district after a group of ISIS militants stormed into a religious school in Deh Bala area, reports the Khaama Press.

A official speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the 13 abducted teachers were taken to an unknown location.

The terror group has, however, not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the loyalists of the terror group torched at least 65 houses in Kot district which was once under its control.

The latest movements by ISIS loyalist in Nangarhar come as the terror group received major blows during the counter-terrorism operations during the recent months.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province. (ANI)