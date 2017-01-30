Iraq parliament votes in favour of Trump’s travel ban on US

Baghdad, Jan 30: Iraq’s parliament has voted to take “reciprocal measures” in reaction to the new US travel ban on citizens from several predominantly Muslim countries.

The majority vote was in favour of asking the government to retaliate by implementing visa restrictions on Americans visiting Iraq, a parliamentary official said on Monday.

The vote follows Sunday’s recommendation from the Baghdad’s government’s foreign affairs committee to take action.

“Iraq is in the frontline of the war of terrorism… and it is unfair that the Iraqis are treated in this way,” the committee said in a statement.

Iraq is among the seven countries affected by the executive order on immigration signed into law by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Among other measures, the new legislation temporarily suspends the US’ refugee resettlement programme, and bars even valid visa-holding citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country.

The order has been met with anger in Iraq, where 5,000 US troops are currently deployed to assist Iraqi forces in the fight against Isis.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has not yet reacted to the ban.