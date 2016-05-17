Iraq violence: Blasts in Baghdad kill dozens

Baghdad, May 17: Four bomb blasts in Baghdad have killed more than 60 people, medics say, in the latest in a series of recent attacks in the Iraqi capital.

Three of the bombings targeted mainly Shia Muslim districts, while another hit a mixed Shia-Sunni area.

So-called Islamic State (IS) has so far said it carried out one of the attacks.

The Sunni jihadist group, which controls large swathes of northern and western Iraq, has frequently targeted Shia, whom it considers apostates.

MedicThe first and deadliest attack hit an outdoor market in the northern, predominantly Shia area of Shaab, killing at least 28 people.

A roadside bomb first exploded outside the concrete walls surrounding the area. A suicide bomber then targeted those who were helping the victims, a police officer said.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi later announced the arrest of a security official in charge of the area, without giving further details.s said more than 100 civilians altogether were injured in Tuesday’s bombings, which hit three markets and a restaurant.