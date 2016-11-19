Iraqi forces readying to enter Mosul airport

Baghdad, Nov 19 (IANS) Iraqi forces on Saturday said they were preparing to break into Mosul airport, the Iraqi bastion of the Islamic State jihadist group.

General Raad Shaker Jawdat, commander of the Interior Ministry’s fighting force, told Efe news that his men were ready to retake the Ghazlani camp and head towards the city’s centre.

Jawdat said that during the operations of the last days, 10,815 families and 11,168 civilians had been liberated from IS control and transferred to safe areas.

The official said that in the last month of fighting, the federal police killed 951 jihadists and destroyed 269 car bombs and vehicles equipped with weapons and missiles, as well as 1,700 weapons of various types, including traps, mines and explosive devices.

–IANS

py/bg