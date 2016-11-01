Iraqi special forces to confront IS militants in Mosul

November 1, 2016 | By :
File Photo

Baghdad, Nov 1: Iraqi special forces are less than 2 km from the outskirts of Mosul and are preparing to enter the city held by the Islamic State (IS) militants, the media reported.

Hundreds of Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) troops entered Bazwaya, the last village before the city boundary, after launching a dawn assault on Monday, BBC reported.

A BBC correspondent travelling with them said there was some resistance, with car bombs targeting the convoy.

Earlier, the military announced the start of an operation to retake the part of Mosul east of the River Tigris, which flows through the city.

Hundreds of troops in heavily-armoured Humvees, together with tanks and bulldozers, advanced on the village, supported by US-led coalition air strikes, our correspondent adds.

–IANS

Tags: , , ,
Related News
65 IS militants killed by Afghan forces, claim officials
Airstrikes by foreign forces kill 12 IS militants in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province
ISIS
Iraq announces ‘end of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria’ in Mosul
Iraqi military special forces had recaptured the iconic Mosul mosque
US special forces are helping the Philippine military retake the southern city of Marawi from IS-linked militants
ISIS trap minors and use them as human shields in Mosul: UNICEF
ISIS trap minors and use them as human shields in Mosul: UNICEF
Top