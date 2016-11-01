Iraqi special forces to confront IS militants in Mosul

Baghdad, Nov 1: Iraqi special forces are less than 2 km from the outskirts of Mosul and are preparing to enter the city held by the Islamic State (IS) militants, the media reported.

Hundreds of Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) troops entered Bazwaya, the last village before the city boundary, after launching a dawn assault on Monday, BBC reported.

A BBC correspondent travelling with them said there was some resistance, with car bombs targeting the convoy.

Earlier, the military announced the start of an operation to retake the part of Mosul east of the River Tigris, which flows through the city.

Hundreds of troops in heavily-armoured Humvees, together with tanks and bulldozers, advanced on the village, supported by US-led coalition air strikes, our correspondent adds.

–IANS