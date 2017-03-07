Irate mob burns down police station in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills

Shillong, March7 :An irate mob attacked and burnt down a police station in Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district after three persons were injured in a police firing, an official said on Tuesday.

The police official said violence erupted on Monday night after a police team stationed at a checkpoint in Kaldang area fired at a vehicle when its driver refused to stop at a barricade despite signalling.

“For the last one week, following inputs about militant movements, we have increased checking of vehicles in the district,” S.B. Singh, the Meghalaya police chief, told IANS.

Following the firing, Singh said the mob burnt down the Resubelpara police station, its temporary barracks and police vehicles.

Singh said more details were awaited on the entire incident, and although the situation was under control they were keeping a close watch.

The three injured were shifted to a private hospital in the neighbouring Assam capital, Guwahati. One of them was believed to be critical.

On Sunday, a hardcore criminal William A. Sangma, wanted by Meghalaya and Assam Police for kidnappings and extortions, made a narrow escape along with his aides from a police checkpoint at Thapa Darenchi.

The police, however, managed to recover a China-made carbine and cache of ammunition from the vehicle which he had abandoned.

–IANS

rrk/in