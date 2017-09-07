IRCTC hotel scam: CBI summons Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi, September 7: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Lalu Prasad, former railway minister and his son Tejashwi for questioning about the alleged corruption in the case of bribing the maintenance contract for two IRCTC hotels to a private firm, according to reliable sources.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has been called upon to appear for questioning at the agency headquarter on 11 September and Tejashwi the next day, the agency officials said.

It is alleged that when Lalu Prasad Yadav was railway minister, he handed over the maintenance of two Railways hotel BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri to Sujata Hotel. Sujata Hotel is a company owned by Vinay and Vijay Kochhar, after both of them received a bribe in the form of three acres of prime plot of land through Delight,a benami company.

According to the First Information Report, it was alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav as a railway minister abused his official position for extending undue favors to Vijay and Vinay Kochhar and gained a high value premium land through Delight.

A case was registered against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi, and Sarla Gupta, the wife of former union minister Prem Chand Gupta by the Central Bureau of Investigation Others who are included in First Information Report are Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owner of Chanakya Hotel, Delight marketing company, now called as Lara Projects and managing director P.K. Goel.