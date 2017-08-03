IRCTC introduces ‘pay on delivery’ for Tatkal tickets

New Delhi, August 3: Payment provider for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Anduril Technologies Private Ltd, on Wednesday, announced that the users can now book tickets under Tatkal quota for train journeys and pay for them later via cash, debit or a credit card by opting to have tickets delivered at their doorstep.

“Pay on delivery for Tatkal tickets is going to be a huge benefit to for millions of train travellers who need to book under the Tatkal quota. Users already understand that every second is precious while booking a train ticket under Tatkal and we are confident that the option to book first, pay later will find significant adoption among users,” said Anurag Bajpai, CEO at Anduril Technologies.

The new ‘pay on delivery’ feature abolishes transaction failures. Often, the money gets debited and the ticket is not issued on account of multiple reasons. With the Pay-on-delivery option, users will pay only when the tickets are booked.

“This move by IRCTC also aims to encourage people that buy tickets off the Railway Reservation Counters to move to online medium,” added Bajpai.

IRCTC processes 130,000 Tatkal transactions daily, and a majority of these tickets are booked within minutes of Tatkal quota being opened for booking.

The ‘pay on delivery’ feature evades the use of a payment gateway and will help users make the bookings in just a few seconds. This service was previously available for general reservations only.

(ANI)