IRCTC launches ePayLater: Enables booking of Tatkal tickets online and pay later.

New Delhi, August 3: The booking of tatkal tickets has made easy as a new system has been implemented. This could enable the users to avoid the last minute hurry. In this new system, passengers can book Tatkal tickets online and can pay later. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced this new method of paying later for booking Tatkal tickets online from the IRCTC website. Until now, this service is available only for general reservations.

Reportedly, IRCTC spokesperson Sandip Dutta said, ” Ticket could be booked five days before the journey with 3.5 per cent service charge along with the facility to make the payment in the next 14 days.” IRCTC joined hands with a Mumbai-based company ePayLater to add the new service. The ePayLater grants permission to log out after the ticket booking and pay later. The railways had previously introduced ‘pay on delivery’ option for train tickets booked online. In order to use the new feature “Buy Now Pay Later”, users must fill Aadhar and PAN card details. After that, they could use the new feature with a One Time Password (OTP), said ePayLater.

Passengers can pay using cash, debit card or credit card by selecting to have tickets delivered at the doorstep, said IRCTC payment provider Anduril Technologies. In case, if the payment is done and the ticket is not booked, due to any reasons, then the refund would be done within 7 to 15 days, adds the spokesperson.