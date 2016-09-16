IRCTC powered by Paytm emerges big hit among travelers, cashless payments to soon become the norm

New Delhi, September 16: India’s largest mobile payment and commerce platform, Paytm has emerged as the most credible and convenient payment option on the IRCTC platform.

The Paytm Wallet is already accepted on the IRCTC platform and this native integration of Paytm’s payment gateway to IRCTC’s app is a showcase of its trust in Paytm’s technology.

The tie-up with India’s largest rail ticketing platform is a major step towards Paytm aim to bring the convenience of digital payments to travelers.

The safety and ease of Paytm’s technology has made it a favorite among travelers.

“At Paytm, we are on a mission is to make payments extremely simple. Our deeper integration with IRCTC platform will not only provide greater convenience to its users but would also increase the success rates of such transactions,” said Sr. Vice President – Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy.

This move is an important step in the vision of making cashless payments a way of life across all consumer segments and demographic profiles in India. It’s a boon for over 30 million passengers who prefer to travel with the Indian Railways on a daily basis.