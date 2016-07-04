IRCTC to launch three star luxury trains from Secunderabad to Shirdi, Goa and Tirupati with normal bus fares

Secunderabad , June 4: Train travel in India is only getting better with time. According to latest media reports, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to introduce Three Star luxury trains from Secunderabad to Shirdi, Goa and Tirupati with the basic tariff structure of normal bus fares.

The decision was taken after Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman Pervaram Ramulu made a special request for the same when he met IRCTC Chairman & Managing Director A.K. Manocha and Group General Manager Smita Rawat on Wednesday.

IRCTC has also agreed to run Three Star luxury trains Basar, Warangal and Bhadrachalam within Telangana and for group bookings from outside the State, to Hyderabad and Warangal.

Not too long from now, a Seven Star super luxury Maharaja Express train might be operating from Konkan to Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, that passes through Secunderabad and Kazipet in Telangana. In fact, Manocha was believed to have visited the TSTDC to discuss this proposal.

Maharaja trains are known to offer attractive travel packages that include unlimited food and wine and visits to tourist places. The menu includes continental, Chinese, Thai, Mughlai and Indian dishes, while the lavishly furnished rooms are charged at US$990 (Rs 66,760) per night for a couple.

