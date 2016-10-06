Irom Sharmila acquitted in court and will stomp into politics by launching party

Imphal,Oct6: A district court in Manipur on Wednesday acquitted rights activist Irom Chanu Sharmila in an attempted suicide case and the ‘Iron Lady’ announced that she would launch her political party this month.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Imphal West Lamkhanpao Tonsing acquitted her of the charges under IPC section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) as she was on an indefinite hunger strike.

Ms Sharmila was on a hunger strike for 16 years, demanding repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from Manipur and was force-fed during this period.

The 44-year-old activist was released on bail by the same CJM after she signed a Personal Recognition (PR) Bond on August 9.