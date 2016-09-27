Irom Sharmila asks Kejriwal all about beating the Congress

MANIPUR ,Sept27: Irom Sharmila called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind KejriwalMonday and sought a low-down on the strategies he used so effectively to battle theCongress. Sharmila, who recently ended her hunger strike after 16 years and announced the formation of a political party to take on CM Okram Ibobi Singh, met the AAP chief for 45 minutes.

“Met Irom Sharmila. I salute her courage and struggle. My best wishes and full support in her political endeavours,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Sources said Sharmila wanted to know about Kejriwal’s strategy in the Delhi assembly polls and how AAP managed to counter the Congress and the BJP. Party leaders said there is “no question” of Sharmila joining the AAP or becoming the party’s face in Manipur. The Manipur polls will coincide with those in Punjab and Goa, and AAP will be focusing on those states.

“The decision not to contest Manipur was taken long ago and with barely six months to go, there is no way the party can now suddenly rethink its decision. The support will effectively mean helping Sharmila’s party strategise and advising her on the use of social media and campaign management,” said a party source. “Kejriwal has great regard for Sharmila and her crusade.”

A source close to Sharmila said there were informal talks of her joining the AAP soon after she ended her fast on August 9 but she decided to take on the Manipur CM on her own without any alliances. “As for meeting the AAP chief, she considers him a good strategist and wanted to gain from his experience as she, too, will be fighting on issues such as corruption,” the source said.