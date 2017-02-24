Irom Sharmila’s party PRJA releases its manifesto and vows to repeal AFSPA before election

Manipur, Feb24:The newly formed Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance, formed by rights activist Irom Sharmila, on Thursday released its manifesto, in which it demanded repeal of the AFSPA, reservation of women in all elected offices and establish a Lokayukta to look into charges of corruption.

Sharmila ended her 16 year fast to form the party to get into politics and stop the misuse of AFSA act.

PRJA promised that it will work for the revocation of AFSPA and will redraft the Inner Line Permit system.

Manipur is scheduled to go to polls in two phases on March 4 and 8.

Sharmila formed PRAJA last year with an objective to repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

She said, “I have not given up on my campaign. I have merely changed the strategy.”

The manifesto promises to work for the repeal of the AFSPA, redrafting of the Inner Line Permit system, 33 per cent reservation for women, judicious utilisation of the funds, improvement of education system and take the camps of the security forces at least 10 km away from residential and educational areas, among others.

Sharmila, who hails from Khurai Assembly constituency, is taking on three-time Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh, in the Thoubal Assembly constituency.

Erendro Leichonbam, the convener of the PRJA, which is contesting just three seats, said that although they might not be in a position to form the government, this manifesto would act as the vision document for the next Assembly elections in 2022.

Erendro Leichonbam, the convener of the PRJA, which is contesting just three seats, said that although they might not be in a position to form the government, this manifesto would act as the vision document for the next Assembly elections in 2022.

Sharmila had at the time of breaking her 16-year-old fast last year said that she intended to fight the Assembly elections with the sole agenda of withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Manipur.

“We are fighting against AFSPA and that fight will continue but apart from that we feel there is a need to set up Lokayukta to look into corruption cases and towards the aim of creating a corruption-free Manipur,” Erendro Leichonbam, the convener of PRJA said.