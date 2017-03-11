‘Iron lady’ Irom Sharmila fails to prove her mettle

Imphal (Manipur), Mar. 11 : ‘Iron Lady’ of Manipur and PRAJA (Peoples’ Resurgence and Justice Alliance) chief, Irom Chanu Sharmila on Saturday lost from Thoubal constituency, where she was contesting against incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

However, Sharmila earlier in the day said that in case of her defeat she will try again in the 2019 general elections.

“I do not feel much affected by the result. It depends upon the people’s mindset. I don’t feel much affected by it, because people can still change their minds and everybody knows muscle and money power is being openly used by parties,” Irom told ANI.

The results for Manipur Assembly elections are due today.

The elections for the state were held in two phases.

The first phase was held on March 4 and the second phase was held on March 8.

The elections were held for a total of 60 seats.

Thirty eight constituencies went to polls in the first phase while the remaining 22 constituencies went to polls in the second phase of elections.

(ANI)