Iron Lady Of Manipur Irom Sharmila Quitting Politics

March 11, 2017 | By :
Irom Sharmila
Manipur's 'Iron Lady', Irom Sharmila, said she campaigned enough and didn't get results and will be quitting politics.

Imphal, March 11: Manipur’s ‘Iron Lady’, Irom Sharmila, said she campaigned enough and didn’t get results and will be quitting politics.

Irom Sharmila took on Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh but lost by a record margin, polling just 90 votes. The three-time Chief Minister won comfortable with 10,740 votes.

The rights activist who went on a fast for 16 long years for repealing Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), faced the anger of the people after he stopped her fast last year.

Sharmila had then said she would take the political route to continue her agitation by running for office.

On the eve of counting the votes in Manipur, Irom Sharmila said if defeated, she would try again — in the 2019 national election.

“I do not feel much affected by the result because people are yet to be given a chance… Everybody knows muscle and money power are openly used,” Sharmila had said.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
International pressure mounts | Maldives president, says he is ready for early polls
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur
Supreme Court Of India
SC pulls up CBI’s Special Investigation Team in Manipur fake encounters probe
Curfew imposed in Manipur’s Kakching town due to violence between police and protestors
Rajinikanth to form new party, contest in next TN assembly polls
Eight MLAs resign from Meghalaya Assembly to join BJP ally
Top