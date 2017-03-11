Iron Lady Of Manipur Irom Sharmila Quitting Politics

Imphal, March 11: Manipur’s ‘Iron Lady’, Irom Sharmila, said she campaigned enough and didn’t get results and will be quitting politics.

Irom Sharmila took on Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh but lost by a record margin, polling just 90 votes. The three-time Chief Minister won comfortable with 10,740 votes.

The rights activist who went on a fast for 16 long years for repealing Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), faced the anger of the people after he stopped her fast last year.

Sharmila had then said she would take the political route to continue her agitation by running for office.

On the eve of counting the votes in Manipur, Irom Sharmila said if defeated, she would try again — in the 2019 national election.

“I do not feel much affected by the result because people are yet to be given a chance… Everybody knows muscle and money power are openly used,” Sharmila had said.