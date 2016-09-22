Ironical that ‘terrorist state’ Pakistan which diverts dollars from international aid to support terror groups is talking about human rights: India

New Delhi, September 21: Hitting back at Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s allegation of “human rights violations” in Jammu and Kashmir, India on Thursday branded the hostile neighbour as a ‘terrorist state’ and said that it was ironical to see that Islamabad, which has established itself as the ‘global epicentre of terrorism’, was preaching of human rights and ostensible support for self-determination.

Speaking at the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), India’s First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Eenam Gambhir said, “The worst violation of human rights is terrorism. When practiced as an instrument of state policy it is a war crime. What my country and our other neighbours are facing today is Pakistan’s long-standing policy of sponsoring terrorism, the consequences of which have spread well beyond our region.”

Gambhir reminded the UN that the trail of the most “horrifying” and “dastardly terror attack” of 9/11 led all the way to Abbottabad in Pakistan, where Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden had been hiding for years and was killed by US forces.

“Only last week, the international community honoured the memory of thousands of innocent victims from around the world, who lost their lives not far from here in New York fifteen years ago in a most horrifying terror attack. The world has not yet forgotten that the trail of that dastardly attack led all the way to Abbottabad in Pakistan,” she said.

“The land of Taxila, one of the greatest learning centres of ancient times, is now host to the Ivy League of terrorism. It attracts aspirants and apprentices from all over the world. The effect of its toxic curriculum are felt across the globe,” she added.

Gambhir said that India sees Pakistan as a “terrorist state, which channelizes billions of dollars, much of it diverted from international aid, to training, financing and supporting terrorist groups as militant proxies against it neighbours.”

“What we see in Pakistan is terrorist entities and their leaders, including many designated by the UN, continue to roam its streets freely and operate with state support. With the approval of authorities, many terrorist organizations raise funds openly in flagrant violation of Pakistan’s international obligations,” she said.

“Even today we have heard support by the Prime Minister of Pakistan for a self-acknowledged commander of a known terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen. Pakistan is a country with a democracy deficit. In fact it practices terrorism on its own people. It extends support to extremist groups, it suppresses minorities and women and denies basic human rights including through draconian laws,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sharif raised the Kashmir bogey at the UNGA calling Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani a “young leader” murdered by the Indian forces. He also said Pakistan will continue to support voices in Kashmir for self-determination.

Sharif said, “Burhan Wani, the young leader murdered by Indian forces, has emerged as the symbol of the latest Kashmiri Intifada, a popular and peaceful freedom movement, led by Kashmiris.”

The Prime Minister also extended support to the demands of Kashmiri people for self determination and called on the UN Security Council to hold free and fair plebiscite.

“The Security Council has called for the exercise of the right to self- determination by the people ofJammu and Kashmir through a free and fair plebiscite held under the UN auspices. The Security Council must honour its commitments by implementing its own decisions,” he said.

He further demanded an independent inquiry and a UN fact finding mission to investigate the situation in Kashmir.