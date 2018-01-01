Irregular heartbeat may cause serious health hazards like heart attacks, heart failure, chronic kidney disease and sudden cardiac death
Yes! There are certain factors linked to a person’s decision to leave hospital against the advice of doctor
irregular-heartbeat-may-cause-serious-health-hazards-like-heart-attacks-heart-failure-chronic-kidney-disease-and-sudden-cardiac-death-indialivetoday
Yes! There are certain factors linked to a person’s decision to leave hospital against the advice of doctor.