Is Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s son in close relation with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif?

The actress was also seen leaving Big B’s diwali party with Akash Ambani. Later she was spotted arriving with Akash Ambani at Anil Kapoor’s party in his Juhu residence.

In fact, she came in the same car with Akash Ambani. Both of them were seemed to have a close relationship. The paparazzi spotting Akash and Katrina together raises some eyebrows. She looked gorgeous in an ivory white sari.

Kaif with Kundan jewellery, open hair and bindi finished was looking ravishingly hot, while Akash was seen in white kurta pyjama with navy ethnic jacket.

Ranbir Kapoor, who was also present at Mr. India star Anil Kapoor’s party, was seen maintain distance with Katrina.