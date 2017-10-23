Is Arnab Goswami BJP’s paid journalist? #rahulbotattack accuses Rahul, ends up in proving Modi with more fake followers

New Delhi, October 23: The campaign against Rahul Gandhi with a hashtag of #rahulbotattack, allegedly reveals that the Republic TV is a BJP mouthpiece as it has been indulging in a campaign to tarnish Rahul Gandhi as a national political figure.

According to reports, Republic channel alleged that majority of re-tweets from Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was fake.

#RahulBotAttack | Why did Rahul Gandhi buy retweets? This is intellectual corruption: Gaurav Bhatia, BJP https://t.co/lpnVZxoMbs pic.twitter.com/cUdIaAue1Q — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2017

#RahulBotAttack Entire Congress stands exposed & there’s one more scam that’s been added to their list: ‘social media scam’: Gaurav Bhatia — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2017

#RahulBotAttack | Rahul Gandhi is a bot of Indian polity: An account without content says Sambit Patra, BJP pic.twitter.com/KwpY1IfsGj — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2017

#RahulBotAttack | This is photoshopping of Rahul Gandhi. Congress has been trying to create a real leader out of a fake one: Dr Sambit Patra pic.twitter.com/s6wr8Btt7E — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2017

It also pointed out that fake accounts are meant to promote Rahul Gandhi.

It was alleged that Arnab Goswami has been put to lead the cyber war for the BJP.

Also, after people started reacting against with proof, the Republic TV had allegedly blocked those Twitteratis and marked their comments as spam.

But the fact is that people could easily know who own the real likes in social media and who owns more fake accounts with fake activities.

Reportedly, BJP has deployed paid journalists widely against Rahul Gandhi.