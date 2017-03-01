Is BJP’s Roopa Ganguly and Vijayvargiya involved in Child Trafficking?

Kolkata, March 01: The Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered a major mishap as the key accused in the alleged Jalpaiguri child-trafficking case has claimed that BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and president of party’s women’s wing in West Bengal Roopa Ganguly MP were involved in the racket.

The accused in the case Chandana Chakraborty on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Mahila Morcha General secretary Juhi Chowdhury lobbied with Roopa Ganguly and Vijayvargiya to “resolve some issues” about her shelter home.

“I am being framed by Trinamool Congress Party. I am not worried at all as I have done nothing wrong. Mamata Banerjee is trying to defame my image and I will take legal action,”

-Roopa Ganguly told to CNN-News18.

“Mamata has done this to tackle the Left parties, and now she is trying this on me. I am a mother, I cannot even think of doing these kinds of things,” Roopa said

Juhi had sought the two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders’ help to influence Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to grant a central aid of Rs 22.5 lakh to her shelter home ‘Ashray’, to renew its licence.

Juhi Chowdhury had also obtained retransfer of 14 children, who were sent to other child care homes after district Child Welfare Committee noted irregularities at ‘Ashray Shelter Home’.

Juhi Chowdhury reportedly offered expensive gifts to Kailash Vijayvargiya and Roopa Ganguly in return for the favours they do.

Kailash Vijayvargiya has refuted the claims made by Juhi. He also claimed that the Kolkata Police is “being controlled by Trinamool Congress Party” and it is conspiring against him.

The investigation team has, however, assert that it has audio evidence of the conversation between Juhi Chowdhury and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s secretary. It is likely to summon Roopa Ganguly, Kailash Vijayvargiya and his personal secretary.

The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department on last night arrested Juhi Chowdhury from the Batasia area close to the Indo-Nepal border in North Bengal for her involvement in the Jalpaiguri child-trafficking case.

With Juhi’s arrest, a total of 4 people has so far been arrested in connection with the case for their alleged involvement in vending of babies and children on the Pan-India basis and also to foreign couples in the last few months from a non-profit organisation Bimala Sishu Griho.

Chief Adoption Officer the NGO Sonali Mondal, Chairperson of Bimala Sishu Griho Chandana Chakraborty, and Chandana Chakraborty’s brother Manas Bhowmik were arrested by a 7-member investigation team.

The 3 were charged with selling at least seventeen children, aged between One to Fourteen years, to foreign buyers at a huge price. They falsely claiming that the children were handed over for the legal adoption process to needy couples after due screening and official procedures.

The investigation team said that Juhi Chowdhury was being brought to Jalpaiguri for further cross-questioning and would be produced before the District Court. She has been remanded to 12 days CID custody.

Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has already said theBJP was looking into the allegations against Juhi Chowdhury and would take stern action if she was found guilty.

The Police sources also revealed that Juhi Chowdhury told her interrogators that she was trying to sneak into Nepal to avoid the arrest on the advice of Roopa Ganguly.

The Crime Investigatigation Department blew off the lid of a child trafficking racket conducting raids in homes and nursing homes in Baduria of North 24 Parganas district, in Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal since November last year.