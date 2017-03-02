IS Chief told fighters to flee, hide or launch attacks

Baghdad, March 2: ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has acknowledged defeat in Iraq and ordered his militants to either flee or blast themselves in suicide attacks, the media reports saying.

Baghdadi has admitted the defeat in Mosul, the northern Iraq province, the terror group’s biggest stronghold in Iraq.

Baghdadi made a “farewell speech” to his fighters in battlefields, ordering them to “flee and hide in mountainous areas” in Iraq and Syria, and told to it’s ‘non-Arab soldiers’ to return home or blow themselves up with the promise of ’72 women in heaven’. the local medias reported.

The statement of the chief comes after American-backed Iraqi army units took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State hands.

The text of the speech was circulated among other speakers to read out to it’s troopers at various areas in western Mosul.

The instructions on the statement tell fighters to blow themselves up once surround by Iraqi troops, adding that senior commanders close to Baghdadi, the chief himself, were moving on the borderline between Syria and Iraq.

The exact location of the IS supremo remains a mystery and there have been frequent reports that Baghdadi has been either seriously hurt or killed during the conflict.

As per the reports, On February, he had been ‘critically wounded’ in air strikes in northern Iraq. He is said to have been injured after a bombing raid in Al-Ba’aj.

However, it was not the first time statements have emerged that al-Baghdadi has been either hurt or killed and there was no official confirmation yet.

In December the Pentagon Said that it believed that the Islamic State chief was alive, despite repeated efforts by the American-led coalition to take out the jihadist group leader.

Iraqi forces have made stunning gains since launching a renewed offensive on February 19 to retake western Mosul from Islamic State militants.

The Iraqi government said in January it had retaken the eastern side of the city following 3 months of fighting, the media report added.

In 2014, Islamic State declared Mosul its caliphate.

–With IANS Inputs.