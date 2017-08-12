Is Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy leading to yet another political blame game? Nation demands justice for the deceased!

Gorakhpur/ Uttar Pradesh, August 12: The former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav hit out at Yogi government over Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy and have demanded immediate action against the culprits. Later, the chief of the hospital was suspended by the Yogi goverment.

Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: Nation trembles as around 63 children had their last breath over 6 days at Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur. 30 kids’ had demised in the first 48 hrs. Reason behind the drastic incident alleged to be some infections and lack of oxygen supply in the paediatrics ward. Hospital authorities have rejected the alleged reasons.

According to media, grief stricken Yadav asserted that it was extremely unfortunate as families of the deceased were sent off with the dead bodies, even without going through a postmortem. He said that as the state government is responsible for the incident, compensation of Rs 20 lakh must be given to family of each child. UP Congress chief Raj Babbar had also made the same comment as Yadav.

Short of oxygen supply was due to non payment of dues to the company that supplied oxygen. The company had been supplying oxygen on humanitarian basis as they didn’t have contract from Government. Rs 20 lakhs is pending for payment, says media reports.

This the Oxygen Supply Company letter on 1 Aug for payment of due in Gorakhpur Hospital. pic.twitter.com/vRzUADUsuN — AAP Express ?? (@AAPExpress) August 12, 2017

Two days back, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had visited the hospital that falls under his Lok Sabha constituency. He had inspected the paediatric ward, visited a ward meant for children infected with Japanese encephalitis virus and cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). He had even inaugurated a ten bed ICU, a six bed Critical Care Unit. In April, Adityanath government claimed that they have started working on setting up six AIIMS and 25 new medical colleges in UP.

Rajeev Rautela, Gorakhpur District Magistrate denies that the incident was caused due to lack of oxygen supply. He claims that only seven deaths have been reported and those were due to some other medical reasons. Despite the fact that hospital had kept away from paying the dues to the company supplying oxygen, Rautela asserts that 50 oxygen cylinders were there at the hospital which is kept as an alternative. Thus he says that the point of shortage of oxygen is not true. He added that inquiry is going through and action will be taken as soon as the results are out.

Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, feels heartbroken for the innocent ones who became pray for negligence by the hospital authorities. Immediate action has been demanded by her against all those responsible for the awful incident.

Party representatives led by Gulab Nabi Azad, former Union Health Minister, had visited the hospital. The tragic incident has paved way for another political blame game as Congress demands the resignation of state health minister Siddharth Nath Singh.

However, Siddharth has ensured proper investigation by setting up an inquiry committee to examine the case and said the culprits would be booked if found guilty. He also told the opposition not to ‘politicize’ the issue.

According to media reports, about 3000 children had expired since 2012. 3000 odd deaths are among 50000 children that got killed in eastern Uttar Pradesh over the past three decades. Reason behind most of the death cases was due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Earlier too, death cases were reported due to medical negligence and lack of funds or infrastructure, says media reports.