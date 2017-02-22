Is it a bribe from K Chandrashekhar Rao to God for the formation of Telangana ?

Hyderabad, Feb 22: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao offers gold ornaments at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. This is the Chief Minister’s thanksgiving trip after the state of Telangana was formed in 2014.

This presents will cost the taxpayer Rs 5.6 crore.

Accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, other family members and state ministers, Chandrasekhar Rao left for Tirupati in a special flight to fulfil the vows he had made for realisation of separate Telangana state.

According to a report by NDTV, the Telangana CM will be presenting a solid gold ornament to Lord Balaji and a nose stud to Goddess Padmavati.

KCR will further present a gold moustache to the Kuravi Veerbhadraswamy temple. Earlier in October Chandrasekhar Rao presented a 12 Kg gold crown worth Rs 3.5 crore to Goddess Bhadrakali at Warangal.

Rao had a darshan’ of the presiding deity in the morning hours on Wednesday and offered a golden ‘Saligrama’ necklace and a ‘Kante’ with five rows to the god (see picture alongside) on behalf of Telangana government.

After darshan at Tirumala, Rao will go to Tiruchanoor near Tirupati and offer prayers to the presiding deity of Padmavati Ammavaru. He will return to Hyderabad thereafter.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao had made vows for realisation of separate Telangana in the name of gods of different famous temples during the separate statehood agitation.

According to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the revenue-surplus Telangana state is facing a huge revenue deficit in the ongoing financial year, with expenditure surpassing earnings. The auditing done by finance department for the April-October period revealed that the state is facing a deficit of nearly Rs 7,000 crore despite revenue-earning departments witnessing a decent growth rate of 15 per cent.

However Critics in the state are not amused about the happenings. They says that the 5 Crore donation is being paid from the Common Good Fund, which is part of a government department that looks after temples and trusts across the state.

Activist and AAP leader Lubna Sarwath says the money cannot be used to fulfil a pledge taken by a private citizen. She also points out that KCR had not revealed his intent to make the donation earlier.

Those annoyed by the government’s orders say if there is five crores to spare, it should be spent on providing basic amenities like clean and better-equipped hospitals and public toilets.