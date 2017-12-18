Is it beginning of ‘RaGa’ era? Congress leaders think so

New Delhi, December 18: As the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections began to pour in on Monday, the Congress leaders attributed the party’s improved electoral performance in Gujarat to their new supremo Rahul Gandhi.

Though the grand old party could not wrest power from BJP in Gujarat, the leaders were quick to point out that the effective leadership Of Rahul as the reason for ‘improved’ performance and termed it as the beginning of Rahul era in Congress.

Congress leader and current Loksabha Pro-term Speaker Kamal Nath pointed out that Gujarat is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion. While former diplomat and Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor appreciated the fact that the “journey” had been good. Joining the bandwagon, Rajyasabha MP Of Congress Renuka Chowdary hailed Rahul Gandhi for his “brilliant intervention”.

“Every election has its own message. Gujarat has been the Bharatiya Janata Party’s bastion. It is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress’ tally has gone up there, while the BJP’s numbers have fallen. This is the start of Rahul Gandhi’s political story,” senior Congress leader Kamal Nath told reporters outside the Parliament.

Renuka Chowdary, the former Union minister of State for Ministry of Women and Child Development in Congress Government seconded him. “Congress has done brilliantly in Gujarat Assembly Polls. Our strength has increased in the state. Morally, it has been a brilliant intervention of Rahul Gandhi,” Chowdary said.

Chowdary also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of postponing the winter session of Parliament in view of the assembly polls and taking personal swipes at opposition leaders during the poll campaign, marking a “new low” in public discourse.

The jump in the Congress tally, according to trends, was due to Rahul Gandhi’s “very effective” campaign in the state, Shashi Tharoor, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, added. “We may not have reached the destination, but our journey was good,” Tharoor said.

According to latest trends on the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in 102 assembly segments, while the Congress was ahead in 74 seats.

In the last election result in 2012, the BJP won 115 seats and the Congress 61.