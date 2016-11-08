Is it Dangerous to drink coffee with Karan Johar ? Twinkle Khanna believe so

Mumbai, Nov 8: Twinkle Khanna was at her candid best during her visit to filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular chat show “Koffee With Karan” along with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar. She says drinking coffee with Karan is dangerous.

In a promo of the episode, the actress-turned-author and interior designer is seen giving out answers without any inhibitions.

When Karan asks Twinkle: “What does Akshay have that the Khans don’t?”, she said: “Some extra inches!”

She then went on to comment: “Don’t look at his (Akshay’s) crotch. I meant his feet.”

Dangerous to drink Koffee with @karanjohar he always asks me this very question on every public platform! But I put him on the spot too:) https://t.co/6ZamtxLaUX — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 8, 2016

Karan — known for putting celebrities in a difficult spot by asking sensational and personal questions on the chat show — responded: “Am not half as dangerous as you! I was more scared of you than any of my other guests!”

The show is aired on Star World and Star World HD.

–IANS