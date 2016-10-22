Is it Joke or Real ? Reese Witherspoon uses Snapchat to talk to her children

Los Angeles, Oct 22: Actress Reese Witherspoon joked that the easiest way to get in touch with her daughter Ava and son Deacon is by using the photo-sharing moblie application Snapchat because they rarely call her back.

“I have two teenagers, and I’ve discovered that they will Snapchat me back, but they will not call me back. And I think it’s important for people to communicate well with their children,” Witherspoon said on the ‘Today’ show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 40-year-old star also shared that she relies on her 17-year-old daughter for “brutally honest” fashion advice.

“I usually ask my daughter, my 17-year-old daughter, ‘Does this look good?’ and she’ll be honest with me. She’ll be like, ‘No. You do not look good. You cannot wear that.’ So I depend on her brutal honesty,” she said.

Along with Ava and Deacon, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, the “Legally Blonde” star also has a son, Tennessee, four, with her second husband Jim Toth and she shared that the children poke fun at her for her Southern slang.

“I’ll say, ‘He did do, but he didn’t done do. He done did that.’ They’re like, ‘What? Why you talkin’ did done?’ My little four-year-old will be like, ‘He did done do!’. They think it’s hysterical, but they don’t understand what I’m saying. I don’t always know what I’m saying, but sometimes people do,” she said.