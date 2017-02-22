Is it time to change Kerala Police’s name to ‘Moral Police of Kerala’?

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22: Moral policing has become a curse to the society in these days. Most of the moral police are either some party workers or group or groups of youngsters.

But in Kerala, the ‘Moral Police’ is none other than Kerala Police itself, nowadays.

A couple at the receiving end of certain ‘moral policing’, here on Tuesday, from a group of police personnel belonging to the Museum station has publicly questioned them over the legality of their act.

The young couple went live on Facebook as two women police personnel allegedly tried to moral police them over their allegedly “indecent” behaviour.

What happened actually:

The youngsters were questioned by cops, while they were sitting in the museum park in Thiruvananthapuram, for being seated “indecently. In quotes “who are not married yet”, the highlight.

Irritated by the act of the cops, the duo live streamed the incident on Facebook. The man alleged that the police has accused them of doing something “vulgar”.

“I asked what was seen vulgar when I have put my hand over her shoulder?” he asked. They said, they were told by police that something “immoral” is going on.

Holding the fact that the police behaviour is an infringement on their rights, the furious woman said, they were planning to take legal alternatives. “Everyone facing such situations should come forward and speak out… people should respond,” she added.

The man involved in the issue said that, when the cops, including a woman officer, started accusing him of vulgarity, they started streaming the indecency and vulgarity, live on Facebook.

Watch the Video Here:



No objection from Parents:

Police sources said the two were taken to the police station as they allegedly made some obscene gestures and a case under IPC section 290 (for creating public nuisance) has been registered against them.

The man and women were then taken to the Museum Police station here, and their parents were informed about the happenings. The girl’s father said that he did not have any complaint, as his daughter has already turned an adult. They were later let off.

The incident took place, a few days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had stated that, strict action would be taken against those indulging in moral policing.

One of the photo published on last Wednesday, on the very next day to Valentine’s day, in ‘Janmabhoomi’ an RSS-linked Malayalam newspaper also brings to light the Moral policing of Kerala Police. The image captioned “love and law’ shows a civil police officer standing near a young couple. But the photo caption given by the newspaper is more interesting. It reads, “On lover’s day, a civil police officer from Pink Police in Chathyath, Ernakulam advising a couple about the ”evil-effects of love” “.