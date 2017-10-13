Is Narendra Modi in crisis as Yogi Adityanath is being witnessed as Hindutva icon?

New Delhi, October 13: Around sixty-nine children died over a period of four days in the Baba Raghav das medical college in Gorakhpur. The death of a large number of children in the state has caused a national uproar. But, after such a huge tragedy in the state, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not taken any strict actions.

Instead of identifying the main problem behind these deaths occurring in the state, Yogi Adityanth and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah were on a mission to expand the party’s political space in Kerala. Now, Yogi Adityanth is seen as the new Hindutva icon pan-India by the Sangh community and after his travels in Kerala, he is headed to campaign for the BJP in poll-bound Gujarat. Yogi Adityanath will also be used extensively in Himachal Pradesh for the polls in November.

Yogi Adityanth is making promises of constructing a gigantic statue of lord ram in Ayodhya bringing the BJP back to basics on the Ram Mandir issue. But, where are the Vikas and good governance that was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the 2014 elections are looking unstable with economic growth collapsing?

With the increase in agrarian distress, stagnant investment alike to 2014 levels, there is almost zero growth in new jobs for the army of young people joining the workforce, where is the nation going?

The reasoned attacks by former ministers such as Yashwant Sinha and the incredible good fortune of Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah have made Narendra Modi and Amit Shah nervous, as per a report by The Wire.

According to the incredible overreaction to The Wire investigation, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a press conference to defend Jay Shah and announce the intention of Jay Shah to sue The Wire. Then, the Bhartiya Janata Party with only 18 months left for the general elections decided to abandon the anemic Vikas plank and go back to full-throated Hindutva and minority baiting.

This explains the development of Yogi Adityanth as the new election charm alongside Narendra Modi and the complete focus is on the full-time campaign. The Bhartiya Janata Party doubled Narendra Modi’s planned campaign trips to Gujarat where he will now blitzkrieg the state nearly four times a month.

Yogi Adityanath siad that the Uttar Pradesh’s health services could serve as a model for Kerala which is a black joke. As, when Yogi Adityanth is not able to better the health conditions of his state, how can he tell that it could be a model for Kerala?

With regard to the Yogi Adityanth government, a senior Bharatiya Janta Party leader says: “What you do not understand is that Yogi Adityanth has not let administration bog him down and continues his own agenda. He has endeared himself to the faithful. The Sangh does not care about administration, it cares about the unity of the Hindu Samaj and while it was earlier uncomfortable with Yogi and his vigilante army, the Hindu Yuva Vahini has now embraced him wholeheartedly.”

Amit Shah has put the BJP into a corner by his bombastic public utterances, where he said that the BJP would win 150 plus seats. Amit Shah said that BJP would win almost 15o seats in Gujarat as a thanksgiving and tribute to Modi. Even if the BJP wins Gujarat, Amit Shah’s boasts will still embarrass them.

Meanwhile, the RSS-backed unions and the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) are also on the war path with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, planning a public rally on November 17 at the Ramlila Maidan. This will be followed by a farmers demonstration in Delhi on November 25. The SJM plans a protest on October 29.

This is part of a plan to take the heat off Modi by ensuring the steam blows off with in-house managed protest, something the Sangh has mastered with its multiple organizations and faces.

So is Narendra Modi in crisis? When it comes to delivery of his big promises and the much-heralded ache din and the economy. But, when it comes to fulfilling the promises where is the government?