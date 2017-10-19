Is new fatwa issued by Darul Uloom Deoband taking away the freedom of Muslims under Indian constitution?

Deoband/ Uttar Pradesh, October 19: Muslims, from now on, won’t have the freedom to upload their photographs on social media sites. Darul Uloom Deoband, an Islamic seminary, has issued the new fatwa (decree) banning Muslims from posting pictures through social media.

Darul Uloom Deoband is one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India. It is situated in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

It was announced by Darul Iftaa that Muslims, men and women alike, are not supposed to post pictures of themselves or their family members on social media.

Darul Uloom Deoband considers the act of posting photographs in social media as ‘un-Islamic’.

“Unnecessary uploading of pictures on social media is wrong,” says Shahnawaz Qadri, “Fatwa of Darul Uloom Deoband is appropriate.”

The fatwa comes days after a question raised by a person to Darul Iftaa asking if it was un-Islamic to post photographs of himself or his wife on Facebook and Whatsapp.

The seminary, in the wake of this query, came up saying that Islam won’t allow the action.

Darul Uloom Deoband had earlier issued a fatwa imposing a ban on women trimming, plucking or shaping their hair and eyebrows.

Darul Uloom Deoband claimed that there are ten acts which are banned for Muslim women under Islam, and it included the hair cutting and eyebrow plucking too.