Is Pakistan terrified of Yogi Adityanath? Here’s how Pak medias reported his elevation as UP CM

New Delhi, March 22: It appears like the swearing-in of five-time Gorakhpur Parliament Member Yogi Adityanath to the post of Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party leader in Uttar Pradesh has come as an astonishment for Pakistan.

Yogi Adityanath, who has a number of events, has never abstained himself for targeting Pakistan for letting its soil utilized by its terrorists against India, turned into the party’s decision to lead the nation’s most crowded state.

His declaration for the top post in the state has drawn a blended reaction from Pakistan.

As per a Zee News report, a Pakistan newspaper has supposedly denounced the recently chosen Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of being hostile to Muslims and a hardcore Hindu.

Pakistan-based ‘The Nation’ has allegedly stated: “Leader Narendra Modi picks Hindu hardliner Yogi Adityanath to lead Uttar Pradesh” though The Dawn stated: “Hindu “radical” selected boss priest of India’s most crowded state”.

Not just the above two, a few other Pak-based daily newspapers too conveying rather ‘not all that appreciated’ news pieces on Yogi Adityanath’s appointment as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

All things considered, taking a gander at such improvements, it would not be right to state that the shocking move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of assigning Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of India’s most crowded state is not being enjoyed and is fairly giving a tough time to Pakistan.

VIDEO Courtesy: ZEE News