Is Palaniswamy fulfill AMMA’s Promises? 500 liquor shops to be shut in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai, Feb 24: Five hundred retail liquor shops in Tamil Nadu state will shut down today even as the state government assured employees of these outlets, named TASMAK, that they will not lose their jobs.

Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa aka ‘AMMA’ promised phased prohibition in the run-up to the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, soon after he assumed office on February 20 after winning the trust vote on Saturday, had issued many orders, including for closing five hundred more Indian Made Foreign Liquor outlets of the total 6,300 present in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK Supremo and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had announced that prohibition would be implemented across in Tamil Nadu in a phased manner and announced closure of five hundred liquor outlets from June 2016.

On the last state Assembly elections, most major parties in Tamil Nadu had promised a total ban on the sale of alcohol in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government said in an official statement that, 500 liquor shops, operated by The State Marketing Corporation, would be closed from Friday across the state and also assured the employees that due to the closure they would not lose their jobs.

A senior Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation(TASMAC) official said that most of the shops that would be closed are near educational institutions such as schools and colleges and religious places. “A complete analysis was done before we zeroed in on these locations,” he said.

The maximum number of shops will be closed in Chennai South (39), followed by Salem (28) and Thanjavur (28). In the first phase, not a single shop was closed in the Salem belt.

Analysts say that the closure would result in a Rs 2-3 crore loss per day. Currently, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation sells liquor worth Rs 67-70 crore per day through its outlets across the State