Is Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala Chief Minister, looking forward a position as India’s Opposition leader?

New Delhi, August 9: The Indian politics is always full of controversies and catastrophes. In recent times, the Indian politics had witnessed many incidents which prove their tricky nature in dealing situations. Yesterday’s Rajyasabha election in Gujarat is the latest among those controversial political happenings in the national political scenario.

In the case of Sitaram Yechuri’s Rajya Sabha entry, the CPI(M) Kerala faction has opposed. The party expressed its disagreement in taking the support of the Indian National Congress for contesting in the election. And thus Yachuri has literally shrunk to his older form. He is a politburo member of the CPI(M) and was elected as the party’s General Secretary.

It was one single decision from the CPI(M) Kerala faction that Yachri need not contest in the polls. This is not just an accidental move, as speculations dig out the possibilities of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s entry to the National politics. After him becoming the Chief Minister of Kerala, a serious move to grab a place in the national politics is evidently seen.

Pinaryi Vijayan has faced failures in various situations, being in his Chief Minister’s chair. But at the national level, he somehow managed to grab the attention of the people nation wide by deliberately getting involved and by projecting his presence in certain issues like Jallikattu, Junaid murder by cow vigilante group and so on. Pinarayi Vijayan has taken clear-cut stands and opinions on certain crucial issues.

Moreover, after he becoming the Chief Minister he was threatened that he would not be allowed to enter Mangalore for attending an event. The same thing has happened in Telangana also. But in both the situations, he ignored the threats and attended the events. These events actually projected Pinarayi Vijayan’s name to the National politics.

The Tamil Nadu politics

When talking about the Tamil Nadu politics, the state is almost left like an abandoned state. What actually is the BJP is planning is to get Tamil Star Rajinikanth to their political track and to gain prominence. Simultaneously, Kamal Hassan is also heard to be entering the Tamil Nadu politics under the banner of the Communist Party of India.

As CPI(M) has no prominence in Tamil Nadu except in certain industrially flourished areas in Coimbatore and Tirupur. And if Kamal Hassan enters politics, he would be supported by the DMK as he maintains a good rapport with the MK Stalin. This would lead to the formation of a DMK-CPI(M) alliance.

The basic of all these is the conflict existing between the Aryans and Dravidians. BJP is basically an Aryan based political party, according to the practices they follow. The BJP still address South Indians as black people. This so called Arya -Dravida conflict is the reason makes BJP unable to get established in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka also, BJP is not able to gain prominence though they ruled the state through back door operations.

The situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is not different as BJP is not that much strong on the grass root level. BJP has supporters in these states as they distribute enough money to these sections. BJP does not have even one state South India in which they could claim majority or influence and the reason is the Arya-Dravida conflict.

Considering the national politics, the presence of a weak opposition creates a void in the position of an opposition leader. As an opposition leader, Rahul fails to address the major issues in the nation, or to take any issue seriously or to present it to the Centre. So there is a literal vacancy in the Centre.

At this juncture, Pinarayi Vijayan’s entry to national politics is gaining significance. And from various corners, an information is being spread that, Pinarayi Vijayan is on his trials to enter the national level leadership. The nation-wide advertisements highlighting him and the Party are all focussed in this plan.

The Communist Party never gives importance to persons, but to the organisation, the Party. But it could be observed that all these crores worth advertisements are carrying Pinarayi Vijayan’s face.

Thus it could be observed that after the Party Congress in the coming months, Sitaram Yechuri would be replaced with Pinarayi Vijayan, leaving behind his Chief Ministership.