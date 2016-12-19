Is Pokemon Go for Apple Watch coming soon ?

New York, Dec 19 : The port of Pokemon Go for Apple is still very much on the cards, a media report said.

Earlier this year, US-based software company and developer of the gaming app Niantic had announced it would launch the Pokemon Go app for Apple Watch by the end of year, but as 2016 nears an end, speculation is on rise about the launch.

“Development on Pokemon Go continues, as it has since before the Apple announcement. We will have more news on the product soon,” TechCrunch quoted a Niantic spokesperson as saying on Sunday.

An email circulated through Reddit, supposedly sent by a Niantic customer service agent, claimed that the “port for the Apple Watch has been shelved” and that development had been stopped unless the demand increased.

–IANS