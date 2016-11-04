Is Politics the real reason for Kamal Hassan-Gautami Split up?

Chennai, November 04: We all heard one shocking news on 1st November 2016, from the veteran actress Gautami, that she is getting separated from the legendary actor Kamal Hassan.

This news is officially confirmed by the actress herself through a post in her micro-blogging page. Reportedly, the reason for her split from the actor Kamal Hassan would be regarding her concerns over her daughter’s future.

However, the new had disappointed the fans of Kamal Hassan and actress Gautami as no one had ever expected this from them. Reportedly, both actors were in a live-in relationship for almost thirteen years.

Several sources have reported different views on what would have been the reason behind the split of Gautami and Kamal Hassan. Some of the reports mentioned that, there was an argument between the actresses Gautami and Shruti Haasan at the sets of forthcoming film ‘Sabhash Naidu’, which stars Kamal Hassan, Ramya Krishnan, Shruti Haasan and Brahmanandam.

Apparently, the stunning beauty Shruti Haasan has disapproved the costumes designed by Gautami for the film ‘Sabhash Naidu’. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Kamal Haasan had strongly supported his elder daughter Shruti Haasan in the argument.

Several rumours were floating on air till the news came out. One says the Gautami has already moves out of Kamal’s house and has started living separately, after the argument with the Shruti Haasan. An official confirmation on this has came recently.

On the other hand, some of the sources say that the actual reason behind the split of Gautami from Kamal Hassan is something quite different. While a few other reports say that, Gautami’s political goal seems to be a reason, which lead to the split of the duo.

Tremendous encouragement frm Shri Venkaiahji fr @LifeAgain !! Thank you sir! “1 for 1, we are there for Every1” @MVenkaiahNaidu pic.twitter.com/jhvxnEvbLO — Gautami (@gautamitads) October 29, 2016

The veteran actress Gautami has recently met the political biggies like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venkaiah Naidu before showering praises on the leadership of BJP for taking country forward.

As of now, there is big buzz that the actress Gautami would join the political party BJP and she wants to contest in the general elections of 2019. If she was with Kamal Haasan this could not probably happen, as he is not interested in politics or encourage politics as well. So she might have chosen a separation from Kamal Haasan, rather than leaving her political dreams behind.