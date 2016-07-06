Is Radhe Maa attend Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Marriage function?

New Delhi , July 06: Only two days are left for Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s big day. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi and Kawach actor Vivek Dahiya are all set to tie the knot on 8th July in Bhopal. The so much in-love couple are making headlines with few updates and images coming in from their fan clubs.

Everyone knows that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s actress Divyanka Tripathi is an ardent follower of Radhe Maa. According to the sources, Radhe Maa decided the date and time for Divyanka’s marriage,” and speculations were made that their wedding will also see the presence of Self-proclaimed god woman, Radhe Maa. We tried contacting the actress but she remained unavailable.

Divyanka is a keen follower of self-styled Radhe Maa. Although last year when Radhe Maa was in controversy, Divyanka did not commented on the issue at all – against or in support of the matter. Divyanka’s few pictures were also leaked online where she was snapped with the god woman.