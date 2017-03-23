Is Rajinikanth supporting BJP candidate in RK Nagar? Here’s the truth

Chennai, March 23: Two days after the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the R K Nagar by poll Gangai Amaran claimed that Rajinikanth wished him good luck for the election, the superstar today tried clearing the air and said: “my support is no one in the coming election”.

Megastar Rajinikanth took his Twitter account today morning to end all speculations that triggered soon after he met Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate a couple of days back.

My support is for no one in the coming elections. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) March 23, 2017

The only information that came out of the Gangai Amaran-Rajinikanth meeting at Rajini’s Poes Garden residence was a tweet by Gangai Amaran’s son Venkat Prabhu which said, “Today our thalaivar @superstarrajini met and wished my dad for his political victory in #RKNagarByElection #happyson #GangaiAmaran.”

Gangai Amaran, the brother of ace music director Ilaya Raja, has composed hit numbers for many Tamil films, and political observers here are more inclined to believe Rajini meeting him was more due to non-political.

Gangai Amaran joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014 and has been fielded in a constituency left vacant following the death of former chief minister Puratchithalaivi J Jayalalithaa.

Gangai Amaran had claimed that the Mega Star Rajinikanth had personally invited him to his Poes Garden residence and wished him good luck with the by polls.

There have been guesses for a while now that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth may join Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party?

Recently Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, when asked to respond to talks of the superstar joining the party, refused to give a clear answer and said wait and watch.

The political passage of Rajinikanth, who appreciates clique status in a state where politics networks with silver screen, has been the subject of much derives, however so far every one of them has turned out to be false cautions.

Rajinikanth’s first political statement came in 1996 when he took on Jayalalithaa saying, “Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu if All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) returns to power.” Jayalalithaa’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) lost heavily in the state elections that followed. But in 2004, the superstar pledged his support for the Bharatiya Janata Party-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance.

Following that, he has been keeping away from making political statements, leading at least some to believe he would never take the plunge unlike an MG Ramachandran (MGR) or Jayalalithaa.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rajinikanth in Chennai, but both later clarified the visit was just a courtesy call.

Of late, there have been renewed calls for Rajinikanth to enter politics with brother Satyanarayana Rao saying it’s high time. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) idealogue echoed that saying, “Rajini won’t enter politics just because I want him to. He should take the decision himself. People who do good for Tamil Nadu should join politics.”

During the audio launch of his upcoming film ‘Lingaa’, Rajini told the media, “Everybody wants me to join politics. I’m aware of its depth and danger. I’m not afraid, but just a little hesitant. It’s not in my hands. If God is willing, I will serve the people.”

Has the time come? Has he overcome that hesitation? Only the Thalaivar would know.