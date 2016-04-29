Is She Come Again???

All eyes will be on south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee — seeking re-election — is facing a challenge from Left Front-backed Congress nominee Deepa Dasmunshi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose of the BJP
With big rallies, road shows, street corner meetings and last minute door-to-door contact with voters, canvassing reached a peak over the past couple of days, before coming to an end.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders and supporters at an election campaign rally in support of party candidates in Kolkata on Thursday.